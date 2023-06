അമ്പത്താറുകാരൻ പങ്കാളിയെ കൊന്ന് കഷണങ്ങളാക്കി (video)

#WATCH | Maharashtra | 32-year-old woman killed by 56-year-old live-in partner | As per Police, the accused Manoj Sahni killed Saraswati Vaidya 3-4 days back and after that, he purchased a tree-cutter to chop her into pieces. Police say that the accused boiled pieces of her body… pic.twitter.com/ilFUfWVOLY