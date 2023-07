മണിപ്പൂർ സംഘർഷം: പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടേത് ലജ്ജിപ്പിക്കുന്ന അനാസ്ഥയെന്ന് പ്രതിപക്ഷം |Video

#WATCH | After meeting Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, I.N.D.I.A. alliance delegation addresses the media



Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "...All 21 MPs handed over a memorandum to her. After we spoke with her, she herself expressed her pain and grief. During this… pic.twitter.com/W2pQXfLgK2