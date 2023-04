ആകാശത്ത് പറക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ഹോട്ട് എയർ ബലൂണിന് തീ പിടിച്ചു; 2 പേർ മരിച്ചു (വീഡിയോ)

Mexico 🇲🇽



! Breaking news!🚨🚨



Saturday, April 01, 2023, in the morning hours.



a hot air balloon catches fire and collapses in Teotihuacan, 2 people are reportedly dead.



The events occurred this morning in the vicinity of the Pyramid of the Sun and the area was cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/DlzJdv2oHH