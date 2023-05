പതിരാനയുടെ പന്തിൽ അടിതെറ്റി ഡൽഹി; ചെന്നൈ പ്ലേഓഫിലേക്ക്

Super show with the ball from @ChennaiIPL! 👏 👏



The @msdhoni-led unit beat #DC by 2⃣7⃣ runs in Chennai to seal their 7⃣th win of the season! 👌 👌



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/soUtpXQjCX#TATAIPL | #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/SnF0uo2uu4