428 നോട്ടൗട്ട്; ഹരിയാന താരത്തിന് സി.കെ. നായിഡു ട്രോഫി ക്രിക്കറ്റിൽ റെക്കോഡ് സ്കോർ

4⃣2⃣8⃣* runs

4⃣6⃣5⃣ balls

4⃣6⃣ fours

1⃣2⃣ sixes



Haryana's Yashvardhan Dalal rewrote history books in Sultanpur, smashing highest individual score in the history of Col CK Nayudu Trophy 👌👌



Watch 🎥 highlights of his magnificent knock 🔥#CKNayudu | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/sceLSrqj9C