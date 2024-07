പ്രളയത്തിൽ മുങ്ങി അസം; മരിച്ചത് 52 പേർ, കാശിരംഗ ദേശീയോദ്യാനവും മുങ്ങി|Video

#SpearCorps, #IndianArmy, @sdma_assam, and @ComdtSdrf, jointly carried out relentless rescue & relief operations in the flood affected areas in Dhemaji District of #Assam and East Siang district of #ArunachalPradesh.

Over 35 citizens were evacuated, provided critical aid &… pic.twitter.com/xLxSYQ8kzw