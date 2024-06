#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot and other AAP leaders leave from Rajghat.



Arvind Kejriwal will surrender at the Tihar Jail later today at the end of his interim… pic.twitter.com/MjfLxqtr5d