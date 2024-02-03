ബിജെപി നേതാവ് എൽ.കെ അഡ്വാനിക്ക് ഭാരതരത്ന

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം എക്സ് പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമിലൂടെ പങ്കുവെച്ചത്
LK Advani
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: മുതിർന്ന ബിജെപി നേതാവും മുൻ ഉപപ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായ എൽ.കെ അഡ്വാനിക്ക് ഭാരതരത്ന. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം എക്സ് പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമിലൂടെ പങ്കുവെച്ചത്. 96-ാം വയസിലാണ് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് പരോമന്നത സിവിലിയൻ ബഹുമതി തേടിയെത്തുന്നത്.
I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a… pic.twitter.com/Ya78qjJbPK