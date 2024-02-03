India

ബിജെപി നേതാവ് എൽ.കെ അഡ്വാനിക്ക് ഭാരതരത്ന

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം എക്സ് പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമിലൂടെ പങ്കുവെച്ചത്
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: മുതിർന്ന ബിജെപി നേതാവും മുൻ ഉപപ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായ എൽ.കെ അഡ്വാനിക്ക് ഭാരതരത്ന. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം എക്സ് പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമിലൂടെ പങ്കുവെച്ചത്. 96-ാം വയസിലാണ് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് പരോമന്നത സിവിലിയൻ ബഹുമതി തേടിയെത്തുന്നത്.

