INDIA

100 medals ✅

25 Gold ✅



India win GOLD medal in Women Kabaddi after beating Chinese Taipei 26-24 in a thrilling Final.



Historic Golden GOLD for India as it gets India 100th medal overall & 25th Gold #AGwithIAS #IndiaAtAsianGames #AsianGames2022 pic.twitter.com/2zp2Nq0rCd